Welwyn Garden City woman set to swim the equivalent of the English Channel for Diabetes UK

Kerrie and Archie. Picture: Suplied. Archant

An office worker from Welwyn Garden City is going to swim the equivalent of the English Channel to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kerrie Davies decided to help raise money after being inspired by her seven-year-old cousin Archie's journey with type 1 diabetes.

The 26-year-old will be swimming 22 miles as part of Swim22 - the swimming challenge of the year - between February 22 and May 22.

Archie Wye, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was three years old.

He had been feeling fine before his diagnosis, just a bit thirsty and going to the toilet more, but Kerrie says he is an inspiration.

Kerrie said: "Archie is an absolute legend. It's really tough living with this condition, but Archie and his family are incredible.

"Archie runs himself a little to raise money for Diabetes UK and he is going to swim the last mile with me."

You may also want to watch:

Archie's mum Kimberley, who lives in Cheshunt, spoke about how difficult living with type 1 diabetes can be for Archie and the whole family.

She said: "It feels like we are keeping him alive every day and that can be so hard, like when he falls in and out of consciousness when his blood glucose levels are too low or he suffers a migraine when his levels rise too high.

"We dread sickness bugs and colds as Archie's body finds these hard to cope with, but Archie is very positive and knows that mummy and daddy do their best.

"The emotional side is really tough too and Archie has cried to us about his diabetes.

"We have to work out the carbohydrates in absolutely everything Archie eats so we can inject him with the correct amount of insulin.

"The slightest wrong move could be critical."

Teresa Strange, Diabetes UK Eastern Fundraiser, said: "We are delighted that Kerrie is making a splash for Diabetes UK. The lengths that she is going to will bring us closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.

"Swim22 is perfect if you want to challenge yourself to get fitter at your own pace and in your own time. You can swim in your local pool alone or get your family and friends involved. Our dedicated team will be on hand to support you from start to finish."

Sponsor Kerrie at: swim22.diabetes.org.uk/pages/kerrie-1