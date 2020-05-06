Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City woman assaulted by unknown male who pulled her to the floor

PUBLISHED: 17:30 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 06 May 2020

A woman was assaulted in Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday morning. Picture: helen drake

A woman in Welwyn Garden City was pulled to the ground by a man in the early hours of yesterday morning, and police are appealing for witnesses and information.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was walking along a cut through, by Ridgeway and Barrington Mews (national route 61), between 3.30am and 3.45am on Tuesday May 5.

She was approached from behind and pulled to the floor by an unknown male, who then grabbed her T-shirt and spoke to her in an aggressive manner.

The woman managed to free herself and run off.

Nothing was taken, however the woman sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was wearing a dark coloured, long sleeve top and may have been riding a bicycle. He also spoke with what has been described as a ‘European accent’.

PC Tom Hassall, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing to trace the suspect and establish the circumstances around the incident. I appreciate there would have been very few people in the area due to the time of the day and the current government restrictions in place, however we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the time.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted, please review any footage and contact us if you think you may have captured something which could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to email tom.hassall@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/35308/20.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

