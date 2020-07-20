Have you seen this missing Welwyn Garden City woman?

The missing Shirley Wilbourn. Picture: Herts Police Archant

An elderly woman has gone missing from Welwyn Garden City and Herts police are appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shirley Wilbourn was last seen at a family address at around 9.30pm yesterday.

You may also want to watch:

The 83-year-old is described as being around 5ft 2in tall, with pink and grey bobbed hair and was last seen wearing a cream jumper, black trousers and trainers.

She was also carrying a handbag and is known to have links to Kent.

If you have seen Shirley since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Shirley now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.