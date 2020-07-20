Advanced search

Have you seen this missing Welwyn Garden City woman?

PUBLISHED: 10:33 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 20 July 2020

The missing Shirley Wilbourn. Picture: Herts Police

The missing Shirley Wilbourn. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

An elderly woman has gone missing from Welwyn Garden City and Herts police are appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

Shirley Wilbourn was last seen at a family address at around 9.30pm yesterday.

You may also want to watch:

The 83-year-old is described as being around 5ft 2in tall, with pink and grey bobbed hair and was last seen wearing a cream jumper, black trousers and trainers.

She was also carrying a handbag and is known to have links to Kent.

If you have seen Shirley since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Shirley now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Hatfield and St Albans leaders launch pre-emptive strike against dissolving councils

St Albans District Council leader Cllr Chris White and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury. Picture: SADC/WHBC

Missing Hatfield woman found after police appeal

A missing woman from Hatfield has been found safe and well. Picture: ARCHANT

Have you seen this missing Welwyn Garden City woman?

The missing Shirley Wilbourn. Picture: Herts Police

Blaze at Welham Green industrial unit sets pallets and cabins alight

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton

Most Read

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Hatfield and St Albans leaders launch pre-emptive strike against dissolving councils

St Albans District Council leader Cllr Chris White and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury. Picture: SADC/WHBC

Missing Hatfield woman found after police appeal

A missing woman from Hatfield has been found safe and well. Picture: ARCHANT

Have you seen this missing Welwyn Garden City woman?

The missing Shirley Wilbourn. Picture: Herts Police

Blaze at Welham Green industrial unit sets pallets and cabins alight

A fire broke-out at an industrial estate on Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: James Wooton

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Have you seen this missing Welwyn Garden City woman?

The missing Shirley Wilbourn. Picture: Herts Police

Grassroots football free to return to competition from September says FA and government

There will be relief and delight at the news grassroots football can return. Picture: DANNY LOO

Addressing ‘historic challenges’ faced by British BAME communities backed by Hertsmere

Hertsmere Borough Council has passed a motion that was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Anne Suslak

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 20

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied