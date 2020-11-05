Jewellery heirlooms, a Christmas present and perfumes stolen from Welwyn Garden City property

Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Welwyn Garden City woman had jewellery, perfume and Christmas presents stolen from her flat earlier this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This pendant, which was stolen, has been passed down through Hannah's family for generations. Picture: Supplied This pendant, which was stolen, has been passed down through Hannah's family for generations. Picture: Supplied

Herts police are currently investigating after the property in Brockswood Lane was broken into sometime between 2.20pm and 8.45pm on Monday November 2.

A window was smashed and jewellery was taken from the upstairs property.

Nothing was taken from the ground floor property, but a patio door was smashed.

Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied

Hannah, who lives at the property, said that her partner came home to find stuff tipped over and their kitchen window smashed.

The week before Hannah had ordered a Dior perfume set for younger sister as a Christmas gift for £70.

She said: “It had actually arrived the morning of the day we were burgled. I was so excited that I bought wrapping paper that evening to use it obviously not knowing I was being burgled at the time.

Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied

“They also stole hundreds of pounds worth of other designer perfume that belonged to me, some of which was brand new and that I had kept unopened saving them for social occasions.”

You may also want to watch:

The stolen perfume included Dior J’adore L’Or, Gucci Bamboo perfume and a perfume her mother brought her back from Iraq.

This pendant was also given to Hannah by her mother. Picture: Supplied This pendant was also given to Hannah by her mother. Picture: Supplied

Hannah added: “Jewellery is the hardest for me to cope with being stolen as almost all of it were family heirlooms.

“The ruby and gold pendant was passed down to me from my mother after it was passed down to her from her mother from generations ago in Iraq, so it was extremely sentimental. My mother gifted it to me just last June.

“I also had a pure gold pendant with the writing Shana on it. That’s my Kurdish name which my family calls me by and was gifted to me from my parents when I was just a child so I have had it as long as I can remember being alive and am so devastated it’s been taken.

Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied Pictures of the stolen jewellery, some of which are family heirlooms, and perfumes. Picture: Supplied

“I don’t own much jewellery at all and could fit it all in a small box so I am not someone who is wealthy by any means and everything I own means something to me as I work hard for a living.”

Currently Hannah says she feels “extremely anxious” and “unsafe” living in the property.

She continued: “As the days go by I discover more and more items that have been stolen which renews the sense of pain and loss each time.

“The emotional toll has been profound, I constantly cry, I can’t sleep, I can’t eat properly and just flinch and panic everytime I hear a noise or creak in the house.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.