Care home resident celebrates 102nd birthday

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:14 PM April 12, 2021   
Marion Inman celebrated her 102nd birthday at Oakview Lodge Care Home in Welwyn Garden City

A Welwyn Garden City woman who credits a happy family and a daily glass of wine for her long life recently celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Marion Inman, who lives at Oakview Lodge Care Home in Princes Avenue, was born in Hitchin on April 9, 1919, and has lived in Welwyn Garden City for most of her life.

Marion Inman celebrated her 102nd birthday at Oakview Lodge Care Home in Welwyn Garden City

Staff put out a plea on the care home's Facebook page for 102 birthday cards to mark Marion's milestone day.

Wellbeing coordinator Rachel Davies said: "We had an amazing response from local people for Marion's birthday.

"We've had so many cards sent in, we thought it would be fun for her to have 102 cards on her 102nd birthday but we received far more than that in the end."

Marion celebrated her birthday with an afternoon tea party with her friends at Oakview Lodge, as well as receiving a visit from her daughter Barbara.

She said her secret to a long life is good health, a happy family, a glass of wine every day and 'a lot of luck'.

The local Morrisons on Black Fan Road also got involved in the celebrations by sending balloons, food for the party, flowers, chocolates and cakes.

Home manager Teresa Torres said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to the staff at Morrisons for their generous donation and to all the families and local people who sent in cards."

Marion was a keen sportswoman who loved to play tennis and badminton, and also played the piano. 

She worked as a tailor before she was married, and did war work at the aircraft factory in Biggleswade. 

These days she enjoys crosswords, listening to the radio and seeing her family. With the further lifting of care home visiting restrictions announced this week, Marion is looking forward to seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

