Welwyn Garden City woman cycles coast to coast with cousin from Harpenden in memory of dad

Colin Jackson from Harpenden, his cousin Sue Foster from Welwyn Garden City and her sister Gill Conway cycled from coast to coast in memory of Sue and Gill's dad. Picture: Brain Tumour Research Archant

A Welwyn Garden City woman and her cousin from Harpenden took on a Father's Day charity cycle ride in memory of her dad.

Malcolm Jackson, whose daughter Sue from Welwyn Garden City cycled from coast to coast to raise money for a brain tumour charity. Picture: Brain Tumour Research Malcolm Jackson, whose daughter Sue from Welwyn Garden City cycled from coast to coast to raise money for a brain tumour charity. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Sue Foster, 50, was joined by her 49-year-old sister Gill from Newcastle and their 41-year-old cousin Colin Jackson from Harpenden on a 132-mile cycle ride from coast to coast.

They cycled from Whitehaven to Tynemouth for Father's Day on Sunday, pedalling up and down the fells of the Lake District and over the Pennines.

Sue - a transport planner for Herts County Council - was inspired to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research in memory of her dad Malcolm Jackson, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2011 and died just 15 months later at the age of 73.

She said: "It was horrible when Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour. He had started to take a long time to get ready and seemed to have lost any concept of time.

Sue Foster from Welwyn Garden City and her sister Gill Conway cycled from coast to coast in memory of their dad. Picture: Brain Tumour Research Sue Foster from Welwyn Garden City and her sister Gill Conway cycled from coast to coast in memory of their dad. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

"We put it down to him getting older and because his eyesight was starting to fail. But then in March 2011 he had a seizure."

Malcolm spent most of his life in Cumbria, and was a headteacher before he retired.

Sue said: "Dad died on the morning of June 19, 2012, which that year was the day after Father's Day. Doing the cost-to-coast challenge brought back lots of memories of dad. After he retired, he kept active and used to go fell-walking in the Lake District with a group of friends every Thursday, no matter what time of year or whatever the weather.

"It was a great experience, although definitely very challenging. Looking back at our photos, I can't quite believe all the hills we got over."

So far Sue, Colin and Gill have raised more than £400 for the charity Brain Tumour Research, which is calling for £35 million to be spent annually researching brain cancer to improve survival rates.

Paula Rastrick, one of Brain Tumour Research's community fundraising managers, said: "We would like to thank Sue, Gill and Colin for their coast-to-coast challenge to support Brain Tumour Research.

"Malcolm's story reminds us that 16,000 patients are diagnosed with brain tumours each year and kill more men under 45 than prostate cancer and more women under 35 than breast cancer."

To sponsor Sue go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Sue-FosterC2C.