Witness appeal after ‘dangerously out of control’ dog bit woman in Welwyn Garden City

A woman and her dog were attacked by a ‘dangerously out of control dog’ in Welwyn Garden City – and Herts police are now trying to trace a man who may have filmed the incident.

The incident happened in early May on Great North Road, close to the bridge over the A1(M).

At around 7pm on Saturday May 9, a woman in her 20s was walking her papillon to her car when a labrador and a Jack Russell escaped from a nearby garden.

The Jack Russell bit the papillon and as the owner intervened, it then bit on her hand.

She had to go to A&E where she received antibiotics and her papillon was also taken to the vets.

PC Darren Turner, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and we are now trying to track down a man who we believe filmed the incident on his phone. Was this you? Or do you know who this person is?

“We are very keen to speak to this witness and see the footage so please do get in touch.

“Similarly, if there are any other witnesses out there or anyone with information about the incident, I would urge you to make contact.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at darren.turner@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/36610/20.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.