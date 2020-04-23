Great great grandmother leaves hospital after coronavirus recovery in time for 94th birthday

Vi at home now

A Welwyn Garden City-based great great grandmother celebrated her birthday after beating coronavirus and pneumonia last week.

Vi as a Land Army teenager Vi as a Land Army teenager

Violet Cook, a former WWII Land Army member, celebrated her 94th birthday on April 23, a day after being arriving back from hospital.

Violet had received treatment in Lister Hospital and in Herts and Essex Hospital after her son noticed she was unwell earlier this month.

After self isolating on his return from a holiday, her son Doug Cook collected her from respite care at a care home near Bedford on April 1.

He said: “She was noticeably unwell then but it was only noticed by the care home that morning. Mum was just wanting to sleep, she had no other obvious symptoms.”

After a phone consultation she was sent to Lister Hospital where she was diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19.

By April 9 Violet was feeling well enough to be transferred to Herts and Essex Hospital in Bishop’s Stortford for recovery care in its new isolation ward.

Violet lived most of her life in Somerset and North London, but now lives with family in Princes Avenue where she enjoys knitting items for charity, including small woolen blankets for hospitals.

Doug added: “Mum has only said thanks to everyone at NHS and to the paramedics who bought her home. She is a bit overwhelmed by what has been happening.

“I guess it has been strange being alone in hospital for three weeks where everyone is wearing masks and gowns.

“We obviously feared the worst when taken away by ambulance on April 3. Mum wasn’t in perfect health so we were naturally very concerned but devastated when COVID-19 was confirmed. Neither of us have had any symptoms and take great care to avoid it. Our whole family has been shaken by this.

“Our feelings to have her back are unbelievable and we are so proud of her fighting this off. We are very grateful to all those at Lister and Herts and Essex hospital who were always so kind. Special thanks too for paramedics for being so professional and kind.”

As for birthday celebrations Doug said today will be a quiet day as everyone remains in lockdown, but there will be cake and video calls to family across the UK and in New Zealand.

He added: “We will all be clapping extra loudly this evening for our wonderful NHS. Can’t thank them enough.”