Willow Foundation store appeals for donations after drop in stock

The Willow Foundation store in Welwyn Garden City is appealing for more donations after a drop in stock since the turn of the year.

Founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and his wife, Megs, back in 1999 in memory of their daughter Anna, who died of cancer aged just 31, Willow has been based in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield since its inception.

Their store in Wigmores South is in need of more stock after a drop in donations, with store manager Steven Charlesworth pleading for help.

“We think more people are struggling with gas, electricity and petrol going up, which is making it harder to have the money to buy new,” he said.

“We need a minimum of 200 bags a week to be able to offer lots of fresh stock items daily. We try to put out 2,000 items every week.

“We have always accepted donations even when we have very little room upstairs. We won't turn donors away and we really appreciate any donations, large and small.

The Willow store in Wigmore South. - Credit: Dan Mountney

“We are the smallest charity in Welwyn Garden City and surrounding area has always been so supportive and we really need this to continue.

“We accept donations of small items of clothing and need a lot more donations of clothing, children's toys, bric a brac and electricals.”

Willow puts on Special Days for seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40, with the foundation setting up more than 17,000 since 1999.

In 2021, the Welwyn Garden City store raised more than £55,000 for Special Days, with Steven keen to encourage people to support the store and those around Hertfordshire.

“The shop is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, and customers and donors can drop off items during these hours,” he said.

“Myself and my volunteers work extremely hard to sort and get the items on our shop floor. All items we are able to sell are placed on our shop floor in a matter of hours.

“We appreciate all donations we share with our other shops in Letchworth Garden City, Hemel Hempstead, Stevenage and Hatfield. Nothing goes to waste. Our shop floor may look full but all items are pulled off after two weeks to give another shop the chance to sell them.”

To find out more about the Willow Foundation, visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk.