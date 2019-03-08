Welwyn Garden City fountain turned purple as Willow launches '20 for 20' campaign
PUBLISHED: 06:58 24 September 2019
A Welwyn Garden City fountain was turned purple on Friday as a charity which provides special days for young adults living with life-threatening conditions continues to mark its 20th anniversary.
The town centre's Coronation Fountain was illuminated purple to celebrate 20 years of Willow, which was founded Bob and Megs Wilson on August 25, 1999.
Willow staff and volunteers were joined at the fountain by Welwyn Hatfield's mayor Roger Trigg and mayoress Carole Trigg, local supporters and businesses, before visiting the first Willow shop to launch the charity's '20 for 20' fundraising campaign.
Commenting of the work of the charity, which supports seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40, Cllr Trigg said: "Willow does so much both locally and nationally, and I hope that the fountain - illuminated in Willow's colour purple - will help to highlight all of the important work that they have done over the past 20 years."