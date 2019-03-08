Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City fountain turned purple as Willow launches '20 for 20' campaign

PUBLISHED: 06:58 24 September 2019

Team Willow, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and Mayoress Carole Trigg celebrating Willow's 20th anniversary at the fountain in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

Team Willow, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and Mayoress Carole Trigg celebrating Willow's 20th anniversary at the fountain in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City fountain was turned purple on Friday as a charity which provides special days for young adults living with life-threatening conditions continues to mark its 20th anniversary.

Team Willow, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and Mayoress Carole Trigg celebrating Willow's 20th anniversary at the Willow shop in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WillowTeam Willow, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and Mayoress Carole Trigg celebrating Willow's 20th anniversary at the Willow shop in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

You may also want to watch:

The town centre's Coronation Fountain was illuminated purple to celebrate 20 years of Willow, which was founded Bob and Megs Wilson on August 25, 1999.

Lizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WillowLizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

Willow staff and volunteers were joined at the fountain by Welwyn Hatfield's mayor Roger Trigg and mayoress Carole Trigg, local supporters and businesses, before visiting the first Willow shop to launch the charity's '20 for 20' fundraising campaign.

Commenting of the work of the charity, which supports seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40, Cllr Trigg said: "Willow does so much both locally and nationally, and I hope that the fountain - illuminated in Willow's colour purple - will help to highlight all of the important work that they have done over the past 20 years."

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Pay and display to start next week in Welwyn Garden City

Campus West car park. Picture: Danny Loo

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

New interactive app shows Knebworth House through the ages

The new Knebworth Watch app shows how Knebworth House might have looked during different periods in history. This picture of the house is from July 2019. Picture: Alan Davies

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Pay and display to start next week in Welwyn Garden City

Campus West car park. Picture: Danny Loo

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

New interactive app shows Knebworth House through the ages

The new Knebworth Watch app shows how Knebworth House might have looked during different periods in history. This picture of the house is from July 2019. Picture: Alan Davies

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City fountain turned purple as Willow launches ‘20 for 20’ campaign

Team Willow, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and Mayoress Carole Trigg celebrating Willow's 20th anniversary at the fountain in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Welwyn Garden City youngster Zach’s brave battle

Peter and Hayley Zipfell with son Zach now. Picture: Hayley Zipfell

Classic Ibiza 2020 tickets selling fast for Hatfield House concert

Enjoying a picnic as the sun sets at Classic Ibiza 2019 at Hatfield House. Tickets have gone on sale for the concert's return to Hertfordshire in 2020. Picture: Jake Lewis

First senior goal for Brodie Carrington as Welwyn Garden City win away again

Brodie Carrington scored his first league goal for Welwyn Garden City at Kempston. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City volunteers do their bit on World Cleanup Day

Clean Up WGC organised six litter picks around Welwyn Garden City for World Clean Up Day. Picture: Lloyd Harrison
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists