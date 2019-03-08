Welwyn Garden City fountain turned purple as Willow launches '20 for 20' campaign

Team Willow, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and Mayoress Carole Trigg celebrating Willow's 20th anniversary at the fountain in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow Archant

A Welwyn Garden City fountain was turned purple on Friday as a charity which provides special days for young adults living with life-threatening conditions continues to mark its 20th anniversary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Team Willow, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and Mayoress Carole Trigg celebrating Willow's 20th anniversary at the Willow shop in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow Team Willow, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and Mayoress Carole Trigg celebrating Willow's 20th anniversary at the Willow shop in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

You may also want to watch:

The town centre's Coronation Fountain was illuminated purple to celebrate 20 years of Willow, which was founded Bob and Megs Wilson on August 25, 1999.

Lizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow Lizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

Willow staff and volunteers were joined at the fountain by Welwyn Hatfield's mayor Roger Trigg and mayoress Carole Trigg, local supporters and businesses, before visiting the first Willow shop to launch the charity's '20 for 20' fundraising campaign.

Commenting of the work of the charity, which supports seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40, Cllr Trigg said: "Willow does so much both locally and nationally, and I hope that the fountain - illuminated in Willow's colour purple - will help to highlight all of the important work that they have done over the past 20 years."