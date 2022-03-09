Plans unveiled for Wheat Quarter food and arts hub - including silotop bar

An artist impression of the food, art and entertainment hub at Welwyn Garden City's Wheat Quarter. - Credit: Wheat Quarter

Plans for a food, arts and entertainment hub at Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter have been unveiled, with a bar atop the iconic silos set to be included.

Set to launch in 2023, the old Shredded Wheat Factory site and industrial areas will be transformed into a modern centre for residents.

A foodhall and arts hub has been added to the plans, with these set to include four to six independent kitchens, a coffee shop, a bar serving the best local and British craft beers with a selection of wines and cocktails.

There will also be outdoor spaces and glazed atriums, as well as co-working spaces and galleries for local artists and students to display their works, with a display of classic motorbikes.

The silos will be put to use too, with a bar which is accessed via a new external lift, to sit atop the iconic 120ft tall structure. With views across Hertfordshire, The Wheat Quarter hopes the Falcon Bar will become ‘one of the must visit spaces in the whole area’.

The development will also pay homage to Welwyn Studios, who used to call the site home.

A leading art house cinema with three screens will be part of the development, completing the Wheat Quarter’s vision of creating a cultural and entertainment hub for the town and region.

“It’s such an honour to bring this amazing building back to life in such a vibrant and relevant way,” said John West, co-owner of The Wheat Quarter.

“For years people have walked, driven or taken the train past this iconic site and know it’ll become part of their futures somewhere they can enjoy and create memories in.

“Bringing life and energy back to Welwyn has always been at the heart of our vision for the Wheat Quarter, and why we bought the site.

“I want the very best for the area and by creating this entertainment hub we bring something that is missing and needed especially by our younger residents.

“We will be providing jobs and opportunities for the young, and most importantly all on a brownfield site whose development in no way impacts on the green belt or heritage elements of our town.”

The Wheat Quarter confirmed it will announce further details of the space in the coming months, including vendors and other areas of interest.