JD Wetherspoons lists building in town centre for sale
Hopes of having a Wetherspoons in Welwyn Garden City may be over, at least for the near future, as a building owned by JD Wetherspoons has been listed for sale.
A few years ago Number 22 Parkway looked destined to become a Wetherspoons, with a sign once shown outside the site depicting a pub called 'The Cherry Tree'.
However JD Wetherspoon's plans for the site went cold in in 2018 after plans to convert the site from its current office layout to a pub were rejected twice in two years.
The listing from Savills and CBRE describes the site as a "freehold vacant office for sale in the centre of Welwyn Garden City with development potential subject to planning permission'.
The office comprises a detached two storey building with a car park situated to the rear which provides parking for 14 vehicles.
The property doesn't have a listed price, but offers are invited for the freehold.
