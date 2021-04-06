News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
JD Wetherspoons lists building in town centre for sale

Matt Powell

Published: 10:13 AM April 6, 2021   
Boarded up: 22 Parkway in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

22 Parkway in Welwyn Garden City is up for sale - Credit: Nina Morgan

Hopes of having a Wetherspoons in Welwyn Garden City may be over, at least for the near future, as a building owned by JD Wetherspoons has been listed for sale.

A sign has appeared outside 22 Parkway, Welwyn Garden City, owned by JD Wetherspoon.

A sign once appeared outside 22 Parkway years ago showing a possible plan for a pub - Credit: Archant

A few years ago Number 22 Parkway looked destined to become a Wetherspoons, with a sign once shown outside the site depicting a pub called 'The Cherry Tree'.

However JD Wetherspoon's plans for the site went cold in in 2018 after plans to convert the site from its current office layout to a pub were rejected twice in two years.

The listing from Savills and CBRE describes the site as a "freehold vacant office for sale in the centre of Welwyn Garden City with development potential subject to planning permission'.

The office comprises a detached two storey building with a car park situated to the rear which provides parking for 14 vehicles.

The property doesn't have a listed price, but offers are invited for the freehold.


