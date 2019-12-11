New household waste recycling centre proposed for Welwyn Garden City

A new household waste recycling centre has been proposed for Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hertfordshire County Council Archant

A planning application has been submitted for a redeveloped depot and household waste recycling centre (HWRC) in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts county council and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council jointly submitted a proposal for the multi-million pound investment, which would completely redevelop the Tewin Road site - currently used as a base for the borough council's street scene contractors.

Under the plans, modern depot facilities would be developed alongside a purpose-built HWRC, which will replace the existing site at Cole Green on the A414.

As well as continuing to increase the county's recycling rate, the shared use of the site would aim to improve the efficiency of the way both councils deliver waste and recycling services.

The redevelopment would include replacing the majority of existing buildings and facilities on site with upgraded infrastructure, resurfacing the site, and constructing a new split-level recycling centre so the majority of containers can be accessed without having to use steps.

Residents will be able to drop off materials and pick up donated items at a new 're-use centre', and a weighbridge will allow the borough council to weigh their own vehicles. There will also be a vehicle wash, a vehicle workshop, a two-storey car park and upgraded material bulking bays.

The new site has been designed with easy access in mind, with a long entrance road for HWRC users to prevent queuing onto the highway, increased parking capacity and disabled spaces, pedestrian access and bike locks.

Ka Ng, corporate director at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: "We know our local residents and businesses are really keen recyclers and want to do all they can to help the environment.

"They have wanted to see a better facility in the borough for some time and these proposals deliver on that, while at the same time giving us an opportunity to operate our services more efficiently."

Proposals will soon be available to view online at the county council's website. There will also be two engagement events from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, December 18 and from 3pm to 8pm on Thursday, December 19 at the Thalians Theatre in Bridge Road East.