Welwyn Garden City centenary walkers raise more than £1,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:04 04 October 2020

The group of 11 walkers who raised more than £1,000 by walking around Welwyn Garden City's centenary trail. Picture: Supplied

The group of 11 walkers who raised more than £1,000 by walking around Welwyn Garden City's centenary trail. Picture: Supplied

A group of friends from Welwyn Garden City raised £1,100 for the Samaritans by walking the 20km centenary walk.

Led by Samaritans volunteer resident and Marianne Tunnell, 11 intrepid walkers aged from 22 to 78 started out at The Waggoners in Ayot Green, to cover the trip, which was devised as one of the ways to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the town.

One of the group, Michael Allen, said: “Everyone agreed how much they had enjoyed the walk and how much they had learnt about Welwyn Garden City. Even though a few of the walkers had been born and spent their lives in the town, new sights had been revealed.”

The walk ended after five hours with a welcome pint and glass of wine at The Waggoners – which took place before the rule of six was introduced.

But five of the group enjoyed the walk so much that they have since gone back round the other way, complying with the rule of six.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

