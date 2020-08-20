Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City community comes together for woman ‘terrorised’ by teens

PUBLISHED: 17:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 20 August 2020

The Welwyn Garden City community has raised money for CCTV. Picture: Pixabay.

The Welwyn Garden City community has raised money for CCTV. Picture: Pixabay.

After a Welwyn Garden City woman took to social media to condemn her harassment by teenagers, the local community has rallied behind her and raised the money for security equipment to keep her safe.

The fund for a woman in the Woodhall area, who lost her partner more than a year ago, has already reached its target of £325 for CCTV equipment.

In the original post the woman explained that there has been a group of teenage boys “terrorising” her for the past year and this has in turn eaffected her mental health.

But both police and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council do not have a record of these complaints, with WHBC expressing “shock” at the “upsetting incidents”.

A spokeswoman for WHBC said: “We have not received any reports about these incidents, although we are aware of issues with youth anti-social behaviour at Woodhall.

“Together with local partners we continue to work hard to tackle these, implementing a wide range of measures to deter anti-social behaviour, and will discuss what support we may be able to offer in [her] case with the Police Safer Neighbourhood Team.”

Police have to go through a fairly lengthy process of checks for CCTV – particularly for public places – as it is robustly monitored through the Surveillance Camera Commissioner (SCC).

However, the post on social media also brought out the bad in our community with the mum of one of the boys – accused of allegedly abusing the woman – being sent “threatening” messages.

She said: “He Is being dealt with and he will be made to apologise to her. What I don’t appreciate is the threatening inboxes and the nastiness.

“I’m quite an approachable person so if you have anything to say then please speak to me.”

Herts police have been contacted for a comment.

For more on the fund see here justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wgc-cctv-help.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

