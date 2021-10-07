Vegan market coming to Welwyn Garden City this weekend
- Credit: Vegan Market Co
Vegan Market Co is coming to Welwyn Garden City for the very first time this weekend.
Taking place at the Howardsgate from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday, the event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.
VMCO’s founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be in Welwyn Garden City for the first time.
“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Welwyn Garden City.”
Founded back in 2016, Vegan Market Co now runs in more than 40 locations across the UK, showcasing the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers to make veganism more accessible and inclusive.
To find out more, visit www.veganmarkets.co.uk.
