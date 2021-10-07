News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Vegan market coming to Welwyn Garden City this weekend

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:17 PM October 7, 2021   
Welwyn Garden City vegan market

The vegan market will take place at Howardsgate from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday. - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Vegan Market Co is coming to Welwyn Garden City for the very first time this weekend. 

Taking place at the Howardsgate from 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday, the event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Welwyn Garden City vegan market

The company operates in more than 40 locations across the UK. - Credit: Vegan Market Co

VMCO’s founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be in Welwyn Garden City for the first time.  

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

Welwyn Garden City vegan market

Vegan Market Co is coming to Welwyn Garden City for the first time. - Credit: Alan Bennett

 

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Welwyn Garden City.” 

You may also want to watch:

Founded back in 2016, Vegan Market Co now runs in more than 40 locations across the UK, showcasing the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers to make veganism more accessible and inclusive.

Welwyn Garden City vegan market

Vegan Market Co was founded back in 2016. - Credit: Vegan Market Co

To find out more, visit www.veganmarkets.co.uk.

Welwyn Garden City vegan market

The event will feature a variety of stalls. - Credit: Vegan Market Co


