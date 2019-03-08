Emergency services called to Welwyn Garden City van blaze
PUBLISHED: 10:01 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 20 September 2019
Cambs Fire & Rescue Service
A van went up in flames on a busy Welwyn Garden City road last night.
You may also want to watch:
The red Ford Transit van caught alight at about 8pm on Stanborough Road, near the petrol station.
Emergency services - Herts police and Herts Fire and Rescue Service - closed the road while they dealt with the fire, which was out by 8.20pm.
The road reopened shortly after 9pm.