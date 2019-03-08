Emergency services called to Welwyn Garden City van blaze

A van went up in flames on a busy Welwyn Garden City road last night.

The red Ford Transit van caught alight at about 8pm on Stanborough Road, near the petrol station.

Emergency services - Herts police and Herts Fire and Rescue Service - closed the road while they dealt with the fire, which was out by 8.20pm.

The road reopened shortly after 9pm.