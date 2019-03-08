Advanced search

Emergency services called to Welwyn Garden City van blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:01 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 20 September 2019

A van caught alight on Stanborough Road. Picture: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service

A van caught alight on Stanborough Road. Picture: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service

Cambs Fire & Rescue Service

A van went up in flames on a busy Welwyn Garden City road last night.

The red Ford Transit van caught alight at about 8pm on Stanborough Road, near the petrol station.

Emergency services - Herts police and Herts Fire and Rescue Service - closed the road while they dealt with the fire, which was out by 8.20pm.

The road reopened shortly after 9pm.

Man remains in hospital following Welwyn Garden City stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested on suspicion of carrying kitchen knife in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife in WGC this morning.

Travellers set up camp in Hatfield

Travellers have camped on Cornflower Way in Hatfield. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Hatfield council slammed over ‘mountains of rubbish’ at recycling bins

Overflowing recycling rubbish in Welwyn Hatfield.

