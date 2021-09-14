Residents invited to help church celebrate its centenary and create time capsule
Welwyn Garden City United Reformed Church are inviting people to visit and help them celebrate their 100 year anniversary this week.
On Saturday September 18 between 10am and 4pm Reverend Jane Weedon will have the church doors open to invite people to help create a time capsule to remember the last 18 months.
The church would also like to invite anyone who has lost a loved one during this time to mark their passing by bringing a photograph and a little about their life for the capsule.
The time capsule will then be opened on the 150th anniversary.
The day will also feature information about the history of the church, talks on the history of Welwyn Garden City by Tony Skottowe, Chair of Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust , Herts of Love Gospel Choir, refreshments, children's activities and more.
All proceeds will go to Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Service.
For more visit: www.wgcurc.org.uk.
