Hundreds attend ‘emotional’ protest over Ukraine invasion

Emotions were running high at the Welwyn Garden City protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Welwyn Garden City stood with Ukraine on Saturday as nearly 150 people attended a protest following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Russian forces invaded their neighbour in the early hours of last Thursday, launching attacks on major cities including the capital Kiev with heavy fighting taking place across the country.

There was sadness and anger among protestors on Saturday. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Protestors gathered at Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday afternoon to show their opposition to the invasion, including singing the Ukrainian national anthem and observing a minutes silence.

Organiser Michal Siewniak was moved by the protest, saying: “It was emotional, moving, difficult and beautiful in so many different ways.

“It is so hard to put it all into meaningful words. It is so hard to find a way to express what so many of us feel today; utter sadness, desperation, anger, emptiness.

Organiser Michal Siewniak at the protest. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

“And yet, despite all of that, I feel blessed that I was able to be part of the event in solidarity with Ukraine in Welwyn Garden City.

“Almost 150 were in attendance, and many participants travelled from many different parts of the county, including Hatfield, Hitchin, Harlow, Harrow, Ware, Waltham Cross, Cheshunt.

"Local residents attended, as did local councillors, members of the Ukrainian community, people from Belarus, Tunisia, Poland, Lithuania, Finland, groups and individuals who wanted to be and do their small part.

Ukrainian national Elena Protic speaks at the protest. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

“We can’t stop the war, however each gesture can move mountains and show our support to those who are truly in need.

“We sang the Ukrainian national anthem and observed a minute of silence. A lot of us cried and it was not easy to stay composed. We are all affected by this tragic war.”

Protestors sang the Ukrainian national anthem in support of the nation following Russia's invasion. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Michal also urged people to continue protesting Russia’s aggression against Ukraine to help bring peace, adding: “Let’s continue to look after each other.

“Let’s continue to use every moment to bring peace. Let’s do our best, always, to remain committed to building bridges and not walks.

“We are all called to be ambassadors of unity.”

Protestors called for Russia leader Vladimir Putin to be stopped. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

He also encouraged people to donate clothes and other items to help those in Ukraine, with people able to drop items at Taste It in Hatfield.