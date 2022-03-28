Organisers of Welwyn Garden City Ukraine fundraising dinner ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Tickets for the dinner sold out in 48 hours. - Credit: Leszek Walczak

The organisers of a Welwyn Garden City fundraising dinner for Ukraine were ‘overwhelmed’ by the support witnessed as the community flocked to the event.

Held at St Mary Magdalene Church on Saturday night, tickets sold out in 48 hours, with attendees raising money to support Ukraine following Russia’s invasion last month.

Diners enjoyed delicious Ukrainian food provided by the Taste It, a Polish restaurant based in Hatfield, as well as being educated about the country through a presentation and learning the national anthem.

Michal Siewniak helped organise the event and was delighted with the generosity shown by those who attended.

Diners learned the Ukrainian national anthem as part of the evening. - Credit: Leszek Walczak

“We were overwhelmed with the amount of support for our fundraising dinner,” he said.

“All tickets sold out in 48 hours, and it just shows that although the war in Ukraine is still affecting us all, we are all keen to make a difference.

“Each act of generosity, however small, helps to bring hope and comfort to those, who are forced to flee and abandon their homes and native country.

“For me, one of the most moving moments of the event was the presence of Irina, a Ukrainian refugee, who arrived in Stevenage in Hertfordshire only a week ago. Let’s hope that she, and members of her family, feel our huge support.

“Let’s also hope that a similar fundraising event will be organised in the future as there is a huge community appetite for it.”

Volunteers were all smiles at the fundraising dinner - Credit: Leszek Walczak

Elena Protic, a Ukrainian national who has been living in the UK since 2014, was moved by the support shown, adding: “I am very grateful to everyone who took part in organising this event. The team was fantastic.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came. The level of support was extremely high.

“It is hard to express my feelings when I saw gifts and a video made by children from Stevenage. It was so moving.

“Living thousands of miles away from Ukraine, they showed their solidarity and support to Ukrainian children. I am speechless. This gesture touched the bottom of my heart.”