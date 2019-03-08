Advanced search

Diseased Welwyn Garden City town centre oak tree to be replaced

PUBLISHED: 13:55 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 06 August 2019

Archant

A diseased tree in Welwyn Gaden City town centre will be replaced by the council.

Internal testing of the large oak tree, which is adjacent to Bridge Road, shows it has been deteriorating to a point where it has weakened the tree significantly.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council says it will start by felling the diseased tree around late August or early September and then put a new sapling in its place between November and March.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, who is executive member for environment, said: "It's always a difficult situation when a tree has to be removed and I want to reassure our residents that this decision has not been taken lightly.

"However, we have a duty of care to the public and this tree does pose a safety risk, so we'll be doing everything we can, including working with the relevant agencies, to get this done and with minimal disruption where possible."

More information can be found online at: welhat.gov.uk/treeremoval.

