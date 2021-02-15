New station board detailing town's history 'deserves to be seen by as many people as possible'

Published: 11:16 AM February 15, 2021

L to R: Malcolm Cowan, Peter Neville, who contributed to the railway history, Angela Eserin who wrote about the area’s history and Barbara Davies who did much of the design work - Credit: WGC Centenary Foundation group

A new interpretation board at Welwyn Garden City's railway station is the latest addition in the pre-war makeover that has been taking place over the past few months.

The board, which shows the history of the station from its earliest days on the Luton branch line and key events in the station’s history, was unveiled recently by Peter Waine, chair of the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation board.

It is displayed in the waiting room on platforms 3 and 4, and another copy of the interpretation board is outside the entrance to the station café on platform 2.

"It is a stunning piece of work which deserves to be seen by as many people as possible," said Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation member Malcolm Cowan, who came up with the idea.



The waiting room at the station, recently painted in the pre-war colours of green and cream, now also contains several pre-war publicity posters for the town.