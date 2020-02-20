Events set to update you on Town Centre North progress

The Town Centre North site in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC Archant

Welwyn Garden City residents and businesses are invited to drop-in events next week to hear more about the council's plans for the redevelopment of Town Centre North.

The council is in the process of developing proposals, considering how Campus East, Campus West, Hunters Bridge and Cherry Tree car parks, plus the area already covered by an existing Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), could be better used to shape the town's future.

The events will take place on the following dates/times:

Friday, February 28

· 10am to 1pm at Campus West

· 1pm to 4pm at the Howard Centre

Saturday, February 29

· 10am to 1pm at Campus West

· 1pm to 4pm at the Howard Centre.

The Town Centre North site is an exciting opportunity to kick start a new phase of development in WGC, delivering new homes, retail space and supporting infrastructure in the heart of the town centre.

Funded by a £6.1m government grant, the project is the first in the country to secure investment from the Homes England Accelerated Construction Fund.

Councillor Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: "We want to work with local people, businesses and the wider community in the coming weeks to develop our plans; plans that build on WGC's unique heritage to ensure it remains a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and shop.

"With the garden city celebrating its centenary in 2020, it is an ideal time to speak to our communities about how work is progressing and find out from them how they see their town evolving over its next 100 years."

The council is also calling for children to send in their drawings of Welwyn Garden City to be displayed at the events.

Pictures can be emailed to propertydevelopment@welhat.gov.uk or dropped into reception in the council offices at Campus East.

Further information will also be available from the first week of March at one.welhat.gov.uk/towncentrenorth.