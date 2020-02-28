Public consulted on plans to 'future-proof' town centre and add 410 homes

Picture: Matt Powell Archant

Public consultations are taking place today and tomorrow on plans that include building up to 410 homes in the centre of Welwyn Garden City.

A public information event is taking place at the Howard Centre from 1pm to 4pm today and tomorrow there will be events at Campus West from 10am to 1pm and at the Howard Centre from 1pm to 4pm.

Funded by a £6.1m government grant, the project is the first in the country to secure investment from the Homes England Accelerated Construction Fund.

The project is split up into five different sites: Campus East, Campus West, Hunters Bridge and Cherry Tree car parks, plus the area already covered by an existing Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

Campus West car park would have additional space, including a deck, added to accommodate development at Campus East.

Picture: Matt Powell

Once the decked car park at Campus West has been constructed, Campus East car park, which is currently a surface level car park offers the potential for a residential-led development - up to 410 homes.

Cherry Tree car park, by Waitrose, may see a new commercial unit on part of the car park providing flexible space for a range of uses.

The Hunters Bridge car park will be renovated to provide the town with a modern fit for purpose multi-storey car park.

The final stage of the project will be opposite Waitrose and near John Lewis, called the Town Centre Supplementary planning document area. This will look at how best to provide new space for retail, residential and other town centre activities, ensuring the town remains a high quality shopping and leisure destination.

A map of the proposals. Picture: WHBC

Borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: "We recognise how important the heritage of the town is and we want to build on that heritage in the years to come to ensure WGC remains an attractive place to live, work and shop.

"In this centenary year it's the ideal time to look forward, ensuring we future-proof the town for its next 100 years.

"This is the first phase and we're fortunate to have secured the Homes England funding to kick-start the work. It gives us an opportunity to better use a rare brownfield site, easing the pressure on our green belt."

Further engagement on Cherry Tree car park and Campus West car park will take place in Autumn.

Picture: Matt Powell

Further information will also be available from the first week of March at one.welhat.gov.uk/towncentrenorth.

Campus East Car Park may see hundreds of houses built on it. Picture: Matt Powell

Cherry Tree car park. Picture: Matt Powell

Hunters Bridge car park would be renovated. Picture: Matt Powell