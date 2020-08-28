Welwyn Garden City Fire Station to host course to help tackle youth unemployment in Hertfordshire

Herts Fire and Rescue Service is inviting unemployed young people to take part in a 12-week Prince’s Trust course to learn new skills and improve their confidence and motivation.

The Prince’s Trust Team programme launches in September and will be based in Welwyn Garden City Fire Station, which has been certified as COVID-19 secure.

The course will give unemployed 16-to-25-year-olds the skills and confidence to find a job, tackling youth unemployment in Watford and surrounding areas.

Young people will get involved in team building activities, a week-long residential trip, a community project and two weeks of work experience during the course.

They will also get advice on how to write CVs as well as gaining nationally recognised qualifications.

Cllr Terry Hone, cabinet member for community safety, said: “It is a worrying time for young people now, more so than ever, with the effects of COVID-19 on their education and future employment leading to uncertainty. The TEAM programme develops additional skills and confidence, improving those chances to help them into work, education or training.”

Nick Quinlan, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue’s youth engagement manager, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our young people is paramount. We have put additional control measures in place to ensure that we can safely facilitate team room activities whilst maintaining social distancing. This year’s programme will be a blend of classroom and virtual learning to ensure that young people are able to get the full benefit of the course.”

