Learn about Welwyn Garden City’s often forgotten founding figure in free talk

Published: 4:24 PM August 31, 2021

You may have seen this memorial but not know much about who it is for - Credit: Google Maps

An insightful talk about one of Welwyn Garden City's key but often under appreciated figures is taking place next month for free.

You may have seen the memorial that stands at the top of Parkway facing across The Campus. The name 'Theodore Chambers' is inscribed upon it but do you know who he actually was?

L-R: Charles Purdom, Louis de Soissons, Ebenezer Howard, Sir Theodore Chambers - Credit: WGC Heritage Trust

Chambers was chosen by Ebenezer Howard in 1920 to be the chairman of Welwyn Garden City Limited, a post at which he remained until the company was taken in to the New Towns programme in 1948/50.

Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust have organised a free online talk about Chambers for Tuesday, September 14, at 7:30pm by Geoffrey Hollis and guests.

The talk is based on extensive research by Geoffrey and will include a memory from his grandson, live from Hawaii, and other contributions.

To watch the talk register by midnight September 13 via this link: itrinegy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M3RgLnfQRlaUhT4l_9xcfQ.