These teens want to promote your business with flair

Ayala Daly and Holly Hunter have set up Flair Media to shoot promotional videos for local businesses. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A pair of teen entrepreneurs have set up a media company in Welwyn Garden City producing short promotional videos for businesses, and they’ve already staked out the territory in St Albans.

Best friends Holly Hunter and Ayala Daly, both 18, have spotted the business possibilities of video on social media and have trained their cameras at the opportunity.

“It started last year, we’re both really into filming and editing,” said Holly. “That’s what I love to do.”

Talented golfer Holly left school at 16 to work at Redbourn Golf Club, but couldn’t help but notice that her workplace needed better promotion.

She started making short videos for them which were a roaring success.

“They were going down really well,” said Holly. “So I thought, why not branch out to other places?”

Meanwhile, her best friend Ayala had been busy with her own YouTube channel.

The pair have been inseparable since they met in science class in Year 7 - and bonded over their mutual love of film. Armed with video cameras, tripods and boundless energy they set up Flair Media and have worked with numerous businesses so far.

St Albans businesses Hers and Sirs hairdressers, the Craft & Cleaver restaurant, and dogwalking service Welly Wags have all had videos made.

They’ve just returned from Bristol where they filmed for the Fairtrade awards there.

“We’ve been doing as much as we can, really,” said Holly.

In the space of not much more than a sharply-edited minute, the self-trained videographers showcase the businesses at their best.

With Holly and Ayala branching out so young, their clients sometimes do a double take when they meet the team.

“When we meet them in person I do think they’re like ‘oh’!” said Holly. “There’s not a lot of people our age doing this sort of thing but I do think they’re pleasantly surprised.”

Although both of them are still working in the retail and service sectors, they hope to turn Flair Media full-time as soon as possible.