Welwyn Garden City teenager robbed by two males who allegedly had knives

A teenager was robbed in Welwyn Garden City by two males who allegedly had knives.

Herts police have released an image of an e-scooter similar to the one that was stolen from the 16-year-old victim.

On Wednesday June 24, the victim was walking down Chequers, near the junction of Boundary Lane and Eddington Crescent, with his e-scooter.

He was approached by two unknown males, who both allegedly had knives with them, and stole the e-scooter.

They were described as both being around 17 years old, and both around 5ft 11ins. One was of a stocky build with curly blond hair, and the other was leaner with short, dark brown hair and a short fringe.

Detective constable Laura Frelford, who is investigating, said: “This incident has understandably left a 16-year-old boy incredibly distressed. This would have been a really frightening ordeal, and we owe it to him to identify the offenders in order to get some justice.

“I’m aware that some time has passed since the offence, but we have exhausted all lines of enquiry and are now turning to the public for their help. The scooter pictured is the same make and model as the one that was stolen. If you’ve seen it, or perhaps been offered it for sale, please let me know. Alternatively, if you have any information at all that you think could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Frelford directly via email at laura.frelford@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, launch an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency telephone number 101.