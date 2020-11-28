Welwyn Garden City teenager taken to hospital after suspected stab wound

A 16-year-old boy was found with an injury, believed to be a stab wound, yesterday evening in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts police were called shortly before 5.20pm on Friday November 27 following an incident in Pinnate Place.

Officers attended and the teenager was found with an injury and taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing, but it is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other.