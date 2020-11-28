Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City teenager taken to hospital after suspected stab wound

PUBLISHED: 12:45 28 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 28 November 2020

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Archant

A 16-year-old boy was found with an injury, believed to be a stab wound, yesterday evening in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts police were called shortly before 5.20pm on Friday November 27 following an incident in Pinnate Place.

You may also want to watch:

Officers attended and the teenager was found with an injury and taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing, but it is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City teenager taken to hospital after suspected stab wound

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

One Hatfield Hospital says supporting the NHS is ‘a privilege’ during pandemic

One Hatfield Hospital has been supporting the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: One Healthcare

Zoom in on this best man speech at theatre’s live stream debut

Danny Swanson in Glyn Maxwell's The Best Man will be the Barn Theatre's first live-streaming Zoom event. Picture: Simon Wallace / MeltingPot Pictures

Paradise Wildlife Park set to reopen following lockdown

Santa feeding the camels at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Sherrardswood School enters top 70 in the Sunday Times list for independent schools

Sherrardswood School