Welwyn Garden City teenager taken to hospital after suspected stab wound
PUBLISHED: 12:45 28 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 28 November 2020
Archant
A 16-year-old boy was found with an injury, believed to be a stab wound, yesterday evening in Welwyn Garden City.
Herts police were called shortly before 5.20pm on Friday November 27 following an incident in Pinnate Place.
You may also want to watch:
Officers attended and the teenager was found with an injury and taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
Enquiries are continuing, but it is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.