Welwyn Garden City boy robbed by two teenagers with knives

PUBLISHED: 15:18 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 25 June 2020

A teenager was robbed in Welwyn Garden City yesterday at knife point.

A teenager was robbed at knife point by two individuals in Welwyn Garden City yesterday afternoon.

A teenage boy was walking on Chequers towards the roundabout with Howlands around 3.15pm when two white males approached him.

They threatened him with knives and stole his black electric scooter, before they made off on foot on Chequers in the direction of Broadwater Road.

The first male is described as white, aged around 17, 5ft 11in tall, stocky, with long blonde curly hair. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, a grey skull bandana, sunglasses, a grey short sleeved T-shirt and light shorts.

The second male was also white, aged around 17, 5ft 11 in tall, with a prominent brown moustache and short brown hair with a short fringe. He was wearing plain black jogging bottoms and a light blue track jacket with stripes on the arms and the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/49415/20.

