Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police Archant

A woman who died after being found outside her Welwyn Garden City home with serious head injuries over the weekend has been named as former Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz.

Marietta Louise Lotz, known as Louise, was found collapsed in the street in Fordwich Road just before 8pm on Saturday, having suffered serious head injuries.

Paramedics attended and the 64-year-old received medical treatment, but sadly died a short while later.

Debby Foxwell, 40, of Fordwich Road, was charged with murder and aggravated burglary on Sunday evening. A 36-year-old man was also arrested but has since been released with no further action.

Ms Foxwell appeared before Hatfield Remand Court yesterday, and has been remanded in custody to appear before St Albans Crown Court tomorrow.

Det Chief Insp Jerome Kent said, from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit, is leading the investigation.

He said: "Our thoughts remain with Louise's family and friends at what is a very upsetting time for them and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"I understand that news of this incident will be unsettling to the wider community but I would like to confirm that we are treating it as an isolated offence and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

"I also ask residents to refrain from speculating about the circumstances on social media, as this will not only cause distress to the victim's family but could also impact the investigation and associated justice process.

"Lastly, I would like to thank those people who have already assisted us with our enquiries but if you believe you have information that could assist our investigation and have not yet spoken with us, then please get in touch as soon as possible."

In 2011, Louise, who represented Peartree ward for the Liberal Democrats, told the Welwyn Hatfield Times she had lived in the town for 30 years, and described herself as a "hard-working councillor" who wanted to "keep Peartree a special place".

A statement from Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats said: "The Liberal Democrats are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Louise Lotz.

"Louise worked tirelessly for her community as a Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor and always stood up for what she believed in.

"The Liberal Democrats send our deepest condolences to her family and friends."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Paragone.