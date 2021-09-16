Stonehills road section to reopen soon - but delays to other work

Published: 10:25 AM September 16, 2021

Major work to improve Welwyn Garden City town centre is well underway, with the road section of Stonehills - including wider footways and on-street parking - reopening towards the end of September.

The paving improvements in Sir Theodores Way and Stonebank will be completed by late October, while other work in Stonehills Square won't be finished until next year.

A visualisation of how the new Stonehills square will look once work is complete - Credit: HCC

The overall work – to reimagine Stonehills – began in July and aims to improve the town centre for everyone by reducing traffic, making the roads safer and the environment better for those travelling on foot or by bike.

The scheme will create a new public space at Stonehills’ northern end, with added seating, planting and new trees to provide an ideal meeting spot and location for outdoor shopping, dining and events.

Excavation and other work in Stonehills Square is taking slightly longer than originally planned and now scheduled for completion in January 2022.

Work on the footways outside the shops at the northern end of Stonehills is set to happen in the evenings from late October to minimise disruption to businesses and shoppers.

Anniversary Gardens, the location of the site compound, is also set for improvements, with WHBC carrying out redevelopment work in the new year. This should be completed in the spring.

Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are keen to finish all of this work as soon as possible, while making sure that the improvements deliver the high quality areas in the town centre that our residents, businesses and visitors to Welwyn Garden City can enjoy and make full use of for years to come.

"This work is all about making exciting changes so that the town centre is ready to respond to future shopping, leisure and working habits, and also takes into account the impact of COVID-19.

Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, planning, estates and development at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “As we emerge from lockdown, it’s great to be able to welcome everyone back to what will soon be a much-improved town centre area.

"There will be a lovely communal space to encourage shoppers, visitors, and cyclists in, from which local businesses can benefit."