Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Services cannot call at Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. - Credit: Archant

A person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage this morning, with emergency services currently at the scene.

Train operator Great Northern confirmed the incident: "It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident."

Delays of up to 90 minutes are expected, with trains unable to call at Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn North and Knebworth.

"Replacement buses have been requested and we'll aim to run these between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage, calling at Welwyn North and Knebworth," confirmed Great Northern.

Some services, where possible, will divert between Alexandra Palace and Stevenage.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk