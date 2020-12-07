Train station revamp gathers steam with pre-war makeover

Malcom Day, station manager Karen Sherwin and Malcolm Cowan in front of the new posters. Picture: supplied. Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s railway station has been repainted in traditional colours and had pre-war posters advertising the town installed.

The Railway Heritage Trust advised the pre-war colours of green and cream. Picture: supplied. The Railway Heritage Trust advised the pre-war colours of green and cream. Picture: supplied.

Members of the WGC Centenary Foundation ‘welcome to Welwyn Garden City’ group worked with Govia Thameslink Railway to have the station repainted, and chose the pre-war colours of green and cream following advice from the Railway Heritage Trust.

Malcolm Cowan and Malcom Day were delighted when GTR agreed and, although the work was delayed due to COVID-19, it is now almost complete.

The All-Aboarders station adoption group organised the installation of three pre-war publicity posters now displayed in both waiting rooms.

The restored fireplace. Picture: supplied. The restored fireplace. Picture: supplied.

Soon there will be information display boards on platforms 2 and 3 covering the main features of the station’s history.

New station signs saying ‘Welcome to Welwyn Garden City’ with the pre-war slogan of ‘A marriage of town and country’ are set to arrive soon.

“It is great to get so much help and co-operation from the rail operator. The new station manager Karen Sherwin has been an absolute force of dynamism,” said Malcolm Cowan.

Malcolm Day added: “Added to our new road signs at the entrances to the town, which have been widely welcomed, and further work to come at the bus station, this should mean everyone who arrives here knows it is a special place.”