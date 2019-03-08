Welwyn Garden City's railway station floral decorations continue to grow

GTR, All Aboarders volunteers and guests assemble on Platform 2 for a health and safety briefing before starting work. Picture by Nina McGovern GTR. Archant

An additional six troughs full of flowers were added to Welwyn Garden City's railway station.

Preparing to plant the new troughs on Platform 1. Picture by Lynda Cowan. Preparing to plant the new troughs on Platform 1. Picture by Lynda Cowan.

Around 30 people helped to install six troughs and flower beds on Wednesday last week, bringing the total to 12.

Volunteers from the WGC Station Adoption Group and All Aboarders joined forces with staff from GTR Great Northern and representatives of sponsors, donors and partners for the gardening event.

Work to refresh the six existing flower beds also took place, a year after they were first unveiled.

Colin Bifield, vice chair of the All Aboarders said: "We had a fantastic morning working on the station, building on what we have already done.

One of the newly planted troughs. Picture by Lynda Cowan. One of the newly planted troughs. Picture by Lynda Cowan.

"We are grateful to GTR who organised the event and provided the six new flower troughs with plants to go in them.

"The station platforms are gradually being restored to their former glory".

Welwyn Garden City station manager William Buck was also enthusiastic.

Trough planting starts on Platform 1. Picture by Lynda Cowan. Trough planting starts on Platform 1. Picture by Lynda Cowan.

He said: "It was fantastic to see GTR, All Aboarders and the community come together to install new planters and spruce up Welwyn Garden City Station.

"We at GTR are excited to continue to grow and nurture the relationship between ourselves and the community."

If you would like to get involved, email chair Lynda Cowan on lynda.cowan@virgin.net, or visit the website AllAboarders.org for more information.