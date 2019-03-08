Sanitary bins 'overflowing' at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City

Public toilets at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City have been criticised after sanitary bins were left overflowing.

Visitors to the park recently noticed the overflowing sanitary bins in the ladies' toilets and that the locks on several of the cubicle doors were broken.

Laura Ardrey, who visited the park with her husband Peter on the weekend of September 14, took photos of the bins to show the state they were in.

The couple feared that the uncleanliness of the toilets does not bode well for the hygiene of the nautical-themed splash park due to open in Stanborough Park in 2020.

Peter said: "We went over to the other lake where the office is and spoke to staff there. They didn't seem to want to do anything about it.

"The bins have been overflowing for a while, and they told us the company due to empty the bins were due on Tuesday.

"It makes you wonder how long these bins have been left because nobody is escalating this to senior level so nobody deals with it, people are passing the buck.

"God only knows what the situation will be like when the water park opens. There needs to be robust cleaning and disposal."

The park and toilet facilities are owned by Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), operating under the brand name 'Better'. The company sent photos of the toilets on Wednesday, September 18, demonstrating that they had been cleaned since Peter and Laura's visit.

A GLL spokesperson said: "The attached photos show the toilets do meet the high standards visitors to the park expect.

"This may be a historic complaint but we want to reassure customers that cleanliness is top of our list too. Repairs have been scheduled to two cubicle door locks.

"We appreciate all customer comments and ask that these be made to centre management in the first instance."

Plans for the splash park also include a play area, sports pitches, courts and an outdoor gym designed for all ages. There will also be improved access to the existing high ropes facility, as well as new places to relax, have picnics and buy seasonal street food.

The £2.2 million facility replaces the original Splashlands which closed in 1999, and aims to open next year to coincide with the town's centenary.