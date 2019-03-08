Advanced search

Fish-killing disease discovered at Welwyn Garden City's Stanborough Lakes

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 October 2019

A fish-killing disease has been discovered at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

A fish-killing disease has been discovered at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Welwyn Garden City's Stanborough Lakes will remain closed "for the foreseeable future" after a fish-killing disease was discovered.

Swimming and fishing had previously been suspended as "a precaution" after blue-green algae changed the water's colour, following which further tests were taken.

However, a message on Stanborough Lakes Fishery's Facebook page read: "Stanborough Lakes will remain closed for the foreseeable future as we have today [Wednesday, October 2] had confirmation from CEFAS that the lake and the carp have contracted the KHV virus.

"We will be meeting with a member of CEFAS next week to see how we can move forward from this."

KHV, also known as Koi herpesvirus, is a serious viral disease that affects all varieties of common and ornamental carp, and can result in large-scale mortalities, according to the government's website. The disease does not affect humans.

Better, which runs the lakes, has been contacted for comment.

