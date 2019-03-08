Open water swimming suspended at Welwyn Garden City lakes due to blue-green algae

Open water swimming and fishing have been suspended at Stanborough Park's South Lake due to blue-green algae. Picture: Danny Loo ©2019 Archant

Open water swimming and fishing remains suspended at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City due to blue-green algae.

Better, which runs Stanborough Park, has taken the step after consulting with the Environment Agency.

A spokesman for the charitable social enterprise said: "Blue-green algae is a naturally occurring phenomenon in bodies of still water. We monitor it carefully to ensure it does not represent a risk to swimmers.

"While not toxic, we have taken the decision to suspend open water swimming in the South Lake for the time being as a precaution. It has been advised dogs and other animals should be kept out of the water.

"In consultation with the Environment Agency, angling has also been suspended to reduce stress on fish stocks from the recent conditions. Sailing and canoeing is unaffected.

"We apologise to visitors for any inconvenience and will advise any resumption in activities in consultation with the Environment Agency."

Despite the change in weather, which is helping dispere the algae, the suspension remains in place at this time.

The open water swimming season ends this week, regardless.