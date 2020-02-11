Advanced search

Police appeal after man and teenage boy stabbed in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 14:37 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 11 February 2020

Police are appealing for information after a 17-year-old and a 25-year-old were stabbed in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were stabbed in Welwyn Garden City.

A fight took place in Wigmores North, an alleyway off Howardsgate, at around 1.30am on Saturday (February 8).

A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy both sustained stab wounds.

Police attended the scene and searched the area, but were unable to find the 17-year-old suspect.

Det Con Chris Jones, who is investigating, said: "Both victims went to hospital for treatment, with one of them needing surgery. Thankfully, their injuries are not life-changing but this was understandably a frightening incident and we are doing all we can to trace the person responsible.

"The assault happened in a busy location so I am hopeful that there are many witnesses who could help our investigation.

"Did you see what happened? Did you capture it on video? Please get in touch if you think you can help. Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation.

"If you can help, please contact me by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at christopher.jones@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/11746/20."

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Simon Mason added: "I understand news of this assault will have caused alarm to local residents and I would like to reassure you that we are treating it as an isolated incident.

"My team are working around the clock to trace the suspect and bring them to justice. If you can help, please do not hesitate to get in touch."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

