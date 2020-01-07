Swinger PMs sent to Welwyn Garden City Facebook community

A Facebook profile with Welwyn Garden City connections has been sending risqué messages to residents.

Locals were a little puzzled when a profile that claimed to be from teachers - who were also swingers and purported to represent Stanborough's new Splashlands development - started sending them private messages.

The profile, which claims to represent the water play park in Welwyn Garden City, which has not been built yet, was spelt without the 's' on the end .

And the messages - which usually contain spelling and grammatical errors - always begin the same way when addressed to private Welwyn Garden City Facebook profiles: "Most beautiful girl we have seen on here in a long time.

"We're not trying to embarrass or be rude to you, but my husband and I both agree that you are absolutely gorgeous and worth messaging.

"Sorry we have been drinking red wine at a friend's house all night and we should be in bed. LOL."

Many women have come forward to vent their frustration at receiving these messages according to the admin for the Welwyn Garden City Unhinged page Markus Carpenter, who originally alerted residents to the odd messages.

Markus said: "Loads of other women and young girls posted their screenshots on [my] post."

He then claims he was threatened by those behind the Facebook account.

Stanborough Splashland wrote - claiming to be a widow and no longer a swinger couple - that if he did not remove the posts then they would "take legal action".

The profile also said he was "jeopardising" the opening of Splashlands - which is due to be finished this summer - and then ultimately shut down the account.

But this was not before Facebook users following the story in Welwyn Garden City groups did their own sleuthing to work out who was behind the account that they described as "creepy as hell".

They found a mobile number which, when you Google it, leads directly to an advert for adult film stars on a now defunct website for sex work.

The WHT did ring it a few times, but it did not seem to be connected so it could conceivably have been found online by the person who created the profile and added to their details.