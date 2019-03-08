Advanced search

Work begins on Welwyn Garden City's Splashlands

PUBLISHED: 12:04 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 31 October 2019

Left to Right: Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg and leader of the borough Cllr Tony Kingsbury breaking the ground on Spashlands. Picture: WHBC

Archant

Splashlands work started in Welwyn Garden City yesterday.

An artists impression of what Splashlands will look like. Picture: WHBC.An artists impression of what Splashlands will look like. Picture: WHBC.

A ground-breaking event marked the start of construction on the new free adventure and splash play area at Stanborough Park.

The 600m2 splash park, with a paddling stream through the centre, will be part of a purpose-built leisure facility.

There will be a nautical-themed adventure play area, including a large explorer ship and a variety of play equipment, as well as an outdoor gym and sports pitch for teenagers and adults.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for policy, culture and communications, said: "This is a really exciting step forward in delivering a fantastic new facility for local people, and we know how much residents are really looking forward to Splashlands taking shape and opening next year.

The winning logo for Splashlands. Picture: WHBC.The winning logo for Splashlands. Picture: WHBC.

"Residents will be unable to use the current play area as construction work takes place over the winter, but it will be worth the wait once the new splash play area opens."

The planning application for Splashlands was approved in July of this year, with the council already starting work on the site.

The toilet block and kiosk refurbishment were completed in May, and the facilities have been fully redecorated both inside and out in preparation for the main works - which will extend the building to provide a new kiosk and changing room.

In expectation of starting work, over 500 votes were cast in a competition in May to choose a logo for the new site, with Option C (pictured) edging ahead of Option A by only nine votes.

The logo will be used across the site, on signage, and in all future marketing and advertising.

Splashlands should open in Summer 2020, coinciding with Welwyn Garden City's centenary year.

This will mean that the current play area, which will be replaced with an assortment of seating and picnic spaces, is going to close today (5 November).

The High Rope at the park will remain open during the normal times, which can be found online at vertigoadventures.co.uk/

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council staff, GLL staff, and councillors. Picture: WHBC.Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council staff, GLL staff, and councillors. Picture: WHBC.

For more information on Splashlands, visit: one.welhat.gov.uk/Splashlands

