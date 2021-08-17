18 reasons why the BioPark site shouldn't be approved - according to WGCS

Published: 11:30 AM August 17, 2021

A CGI impression of what the BioPark could look like - Credit: HG Group

The Welwyn Garden City Society has expressed mixed feelings about the late withdrawal of the BioPark planning application from a Development Management Committee last week and issued a list of reasons why they believe the site should be rejected.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council postponed making a decision on the site until September 9, due to receiving a large amount of communication from members of the public which they want to consider - and the large interest also means they are now looking at a possible alternative venue.

If approved it is believed the BioPark application will set a precedent for the other sites on Broadwater Road - Credit: HG Group

The WGCS explained that the recent planning experiences from the Garden City residents’ perspective could be described as ‘sub-optimal’.

They said: "The late cancellation of the BioPark hearing on August 12 represents a new low.

"The pause represents an opportunity for re-appraisement by the council and the society is always ready to fulfil its part in the council’s own mission statement of ‘working better, together’.

"The society has issued a summary of potential solutions to some of the strategic problems encountered in the planning process to the council. We look forward to discussing them at our scheduled meeting with Chris Dale, the council's head of planning.

"Residents can still continue to have their say as the council has left the consultation open details on the society’s website: www.wgcsoc.org.uk."

The society believes if one of the below reasons is true then the application must be rejected (number does not signify priority):

1. Fails to meet local standards - as Robert Jenrick MP said on July 20 2021: “Our revised National Planning Policy Framework will also ensure communities are more meaningfully engaged and councils are given greater confidence in turning down schemes which do not meet locally set standards”. Does not comply with Council’s own SPD or the Garden City ethos.

2. Overcrowding – no mention of Covid pandemic appreciation and mitigations. This proposal creates a substantial risk of further deprivation in Peartree which is already the most deprived ward in WHBC.



3. Insufficient outdoor space – the benefits of which are now fully appreciated.

4. Inadequate infrastructure improvements – two year bus service! Vague promises.

5. Insufficient car parking - 0.6 spaces per flat does not match any local experience.

6. Absence of social housing – excluded by a contrived ‘viability’ report.

7. Excessive height for change of use – current height granted for employment use only.

8. Visual impact on neighbouring area – current building blends, proposal imposes.

9. Highways upgrades unclear – very important issue not addressed.

10. Jeopardises Garden City status – application for World Heritage Status would be jeopardised. Loss of potential employment and tourism.

11. Volume of objections from residents – dismissed in planners report!

12. Loss of employment facility – only cursory attempts made to reuse.

13. Safety grounds – no maintenance/ management proposals for public roof access.

14. Safety grounds – contamination – no intrusive surveys.

15. Flawed local consultation – neighbouring allotments association not consulted!

16. Wrong housing mix – not enough 3 and 4 bedroom properties.

17. Impact on local views – locally and from Hatfield House.

18. Sustainability & environmental – only cursory attempts made to reuse the building