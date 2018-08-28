Welwyn Garden City slimmers shed more than 600 stone

Welwyn Garden City slimmers are celebrating Christmas 632 stone lighter.

A ‘family’ of Welwyn Garden City slimmers are celebrating Christmas 632 stone lighter - the equivalent of 8,856 Christmas Puddings.

The 200 or so Slimming World members, who meet at the United Reformed Church, have lost the weight over the last 12 months.

The classes are run by Emma Reeves, from Welwyn Garden City, who has lost over seven stone with Slimming World.

Emma said: “Losing weight is hard but it’s so much easier when you have the support of others.

“The groups are like family, we all look out for each other.

“They cheer at each other’s successes and they are super supportive when times are hard.”

Emma’s group meets at the United Reformed Church,opposite Sainsbury’s, Church Road, Welwyn Garden City, every Saturday at 8.30am and 10.30am.

For more information call Emma on 07534 530 084.