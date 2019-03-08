Welwyn Hatfield Council to debate future of ski slope

A petition to protect Welwyn Garden City’s dry ski slope from redevelopment will be presented at a full council meeting on Monday.

The petition garnered 3,404 signatures from the public and the campaign also gained the support of Britain’s first Olympic ski jumper, Eddie the Eagle.

Welwyn Hatfield mayor Barbara Fitzsimon will receive the petition.

Given the number of people who have signed it, the petition organiser will be given five minutes to present it at the meeting.

It will then be discussed for a maximum of fifteen minutes in accordance with the Council Petition Scheme.

The petition on change.org reads: “A number of other UK dry slope ski facilities have been lost over the last few years.

“The loss of Welwyn Garden City dry ski slope as a community sport facility would be a devastating setback for British skiing.”

The slope is also described as a “rare and highly valuable sports facility”, which is “used extensively all year round by local schools, community groups, disability groups and ski race training camps”.

The site was one of several earmarked for potential development by Welwyn Hatfield Council in the Local Plan.

To view the petition, visit https://www.change.org/p/protect-welwyn-ski-slope-from-local-council-s-plans-for-land-redevelopment