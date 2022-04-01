Shreddies ‘knitting nanas’ to be honoured with Welwyn Garden City statue

The bronze statue honouring the 'knitting nanas' will stand in Howardsgate. - Credit: PA/Twitter

The ‘knitting nanas’ behind Shreddies cereal will be honoured for their contribution to Welwyn Garden City with a statue in the town, it has been announced today.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times understands the bronze statue depicting four ‘knitting nanas’ will be more than six-and-a-half feet tall, and stand in Howardsgate in the town centre.

The grannies began knitting Shreddies at the Shredded Wheat factory in 1953, and produced the cereal at the Bridge Road site for more than half a century.

The Welwyn Garden City nanas put down their needles for the final time in 2007 as production moved to Staverton, Wiltshere.

90-year-old Wendy Wrangle worked at the factory in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and she is delighted the ‘knitting nanas’ will have a permanent memorial in the town.

Shreddies were knitted by nanas in Welwyn Garden City from 1953 to 2007. - Credit: Archant

“I’m absolutely delighted us nanas are finally being recognised,” she told this newspaper.

“The Shredded Wheat factory is a big part of Welwyn’s history and I have countless happy memories of my time there.

“I started in 1994 and left in 2005 at the grand old age of 73, but knitting Shreddies kept me feeling young and alive.

“I just hope they don’t give us too many wrinkles on the statue.”

The grannies came to the public’s attention in 2007 when a new advertising campaign revealed that ‘only Shreddies are knitted by nanas’, finally pulling back the wheat curtain on this long-guarded secret.

But with the Welwyn Garden City factory halting production in 2007, the town’s ‘knitting nanas’ have long been forgotten, until now.

“No one knew we existed or what we did until the advert came on TV. It was like we were working for Willy Wonka,” continued Wendy.

“I often wonder if people saw all these old ladies going into the factory and wondered what was going on in there.

“We each had our own desk, our own personalised needles and plenty of fun and laughter. It’s like they said, love and care made them so yummy, but it wasn’t easy to knit the Shreddies everyone loves.”

The statue honouring the ‘knitting nanas’ is expected to be erected in late 2022.