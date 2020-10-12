Welwyn Garden City makes shortlist in vote to find Britain’s favourite railway station

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Jonathan Morris Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s railway station has made the shortlist of 48 stations which will compete head to head in an online poll in the World Cup of Stations 2020

The competition whittles down Britain’s 2,579 railway stations to just one, which will be decided on Friday.

In the regional stage, Welwyn Garden City will be up against “local rival” Cambridge.

The competition will see 48 stations, large and small, representing each region of the country to compete in a series of online polls starting today.

Karen Sherwin, Great Northern’s station manager at Welwyn Garden City, said: “Cambridge are a big side and we expect a physical challenge, but we’re in great shape and we know that with the fans behind us, we can go far. We wouldn’t be the successful community hub we are today without the legendary ‘All Aboarders’ who look after our magnificent flower displays. It’s all to play for this year - we just need to make sure we leave everything on the pitch, not on the platform.”

The competition comes as stations up and down the country welcome more people back to the railway supporting communities and local businesses as Britain continues to learn to live with COVID-19. Station staff are working hard to ensure stations can play their full role supporting Britain’s recovery from COVID-19, keeping people connected and boosting regional economies.

Welwyn’s new kit has proven popular with fans – the recent major makeover, in partnership with the Railway Heritage Trust and Network Rail, brought in a refurbished footbridge and waiting rooms, a new accessible toilet, state-of-the art information screens and bright new plant displays.

Karen’s station squad and back-room staff are all focussed on ensuring fans can travel with confidence during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an intensive cleaning regime, support for social distancing and promotion of face-covering.

The station will also look to capitalise on its collaboration with the Howard Centre, preserving access to the ticket office in the shopping centre even when shops were closed owing to coronavirus restrictions.

Post-match analysis will take place at the end of each day of voting led by a bevy of railway experts and station enthusiasts.

Voting will take place on Rail Delivery Group’s twitter which you can visit here.