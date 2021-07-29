News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Welwyn Garden City named Hertfordshire’s sexiest place

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:20 PM July 29, 2021   
LoveHoney

Welwyn Garden City was came in the UK's top 30 sexiest cities according to LoveHoney - Credit: LoveHoney

Welwyn Garden City residents have certainly been keeping themselves occupied in their free time, earning themselves the title of Hertfordshire's sexiest place according to a new 'sex map'.

The town’s 50,000+ residents have spent more on their sexual pleasure in the last year than anywhere else in the county.

Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has ranked all the main locations in Herts to discover where sexual activity is highest in the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map.

Welwyn Garden City sex map

People have been experimenting more to escape the pressures of the pandemic - Credit: LoveHoney

Welwyn Garden City is ranked 29th in the UK table of 1,400 locations.

Rankings for other locations in Herts include Stevenage (44th), Hemel Hempstead (138th), Bishop’s Stortford (227th) Hertford ( 296th), Hitchin (448th), Potters Bar (779th).

You may also want to watch:

A Lovehoney spokesperson said: “Welwyn Garden City is Hert's sexiest place with the biggest rise in sexual activity in the last year.

“We have seen a huge surge in activity in Herts as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of the pandemic by experimenting more sexually."

Most Read

  1. 1 Dangerous Welwyn Garden City domestic abuser who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat jailed
  2. 2 When is Team GB cycling star Laura Kenny in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
  3. 3 Safety check and risk assessment failings for hundreds of Welwyn Hatfield council houses
  1. 4 9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers
  2. 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 6 Council named wrong town planner as Garden City's principle creator
  4. 7 Water safety advice issued following lake drowning
  5. 8 New report reveals 28 Covid deaths at Hatfield care home
  6. 9 Community reacts to closure of overnight Urgent Care Centre service at New QEII Hospital
  7. 10 Henry Moore Foundation in Hertfordshire appears in new Fake or Fortune? series on BBC One

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour, which even reveals which particular sorts of toys were most popular in the area.

To look up more towns in Herts or any other place in the UK visit the interactive map here: lovehoney.co.uk/newSexMap.

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stanborough lakes

Man drowns in Stanborough Lakes

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A team from Hitchin Boys' School are through to the national final of the Quadcopter Challenge. Pict

Education News

What are the outstanding schools in Hertfordshire?

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
QE11 Urgent Care Centre

Unanimous vote to close overnight service at Welwyn Garden City Urgent...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Young girl ‘shaken’ after phone placed under toilet cubicle

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus