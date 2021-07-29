Welwyn Garden City named Hertfordshire’s sexiest place
- Credit: LoveHoney
Welwyn Garden City residents have certainly been keeping themselves occupied in their free time, earning themselves the title of Hertfordshire's sexiest place according to a new 'sex map'.
The town’s 50,000+ residents have spent more on their sexual pleasure in the last year than anywhere else in the county.
Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has ranked all the main locations in Herts to discover where sexual activity is highest in the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map.
Welwyn Garden City is ranked 29th in the UK table of 1,400 locations.
Rankings for other locations in Herts include Stevenage (44th), Hemel Hempstead (138th), Bishop’s Stortford (227th) Hertford ( 296th), Hitchin (448th), Potters Bar (779th).
A Lovehoney spokesperson said: “Welwyn Garden City is Hert's sexiest place with the biggest rise in sexual activity in the last year.
“We have seen a huge surge in activity in Herts as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of the pandemic by experimenting more sexually."
The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour, which even reveals which particular sorts of toys were most popular in the area.
To look up more towns in Herts or any other place in the UK visit the interactive map here: lovehoney.co.uk/newSexMap.