A Welwyn Garden City Scout group has been selected for the 25th World Scout Jamboree.

The 3rd/9th Welwyn Garden City Scout Group had won the Mid Hert Districts by competing in multiple challenges that showcased their leadership, teamwork, and personal skills.

This led to members of the group being chosen for the 25th World Scout Jamboree, which is held every four years and will next take place in South Korea in August 2023.

Three of the competitors were Eva, 16, an explorer, and Ellie, 13, and Melanie, 13, who are scouts.

Six spaces were available for the Mid Herts District and three of these spots were filled by the girls from one group for the first time ever.

Barry, who is a volunteer Beaver section leader in his 80s, said, “It's a unique honour for three to be chosen from the same group. They will visit South Korea and mix with like-minded Scouts and Explorers from most countries of the world.”

Vivienne Owen, Melanie’s mum, and a Cub leader said that this was an amazing achievement and added: “I think we both jumped up and down in excitement.”

The three girls all agreed in unison that they were excited too.

Up until now the girls had a hard time meeting and going about their outdoor activities and fundraising as coronavirus had struck, but they still remained determined and figured out new ways to keep the group together through online tasks.

Beaver leader Eva said: “Quizzes, online challenges, photography, art, and camps in back gardens had been organised on Zoom.”

The jamboree in South Korea will last over 12 days and will include representatives from all over the world. The girls will be attending along with the other participants from the UK contingent and volunteer leaders who will help run the campsite.

In order to take part in the festivities in South Korea, the girls will have to fundraise over £3,500 each, aside from additional costs.

Recently they raised over £500 after taking part in a 10k sponsored walk, persevering through the rain and cold together in order to fund their trip.

They will soon be hosting bingo nights and quizzes to reach their target amount.

The girls on their 10k sponsored walk - Credit: Vivienne Owen

"Between now and the departure they have to individually raise a lot of money as does our group. I am a Beaver leader but when (I was) their age I was in the Boys Brigade and went to the Coronation Jamboree in Windsor Great Park. It was an amazing experience and still remains with me,” Barry added.

So far, the group has received help from friends and family but is hoping that the local community will donate and help raise enough for the girls' trip abroad and other group activities.

To find out more about the Scouts, go to https://www.scouts.org.uk/ and to know more about the 25th World Scout Jamboree, go to https://www.2023wsjkorea.org/_html/index.html.

To help support the girls with their trip, go to https://gofund.me/0903d56e