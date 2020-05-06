Welwyn Garden City schools raise hundreds for NHS through the Daily Mile

Welwyn consortium schools have raised hundreds for the NHS. Picture: Knightsbridge School Archant

Staff and students at Welwyn Garden City schools are playing their part during the COVID-19 lockdown by fundraising for the NHS Charitable Fund.

Knightsfield School Daily Mile. Picture: Knightsbridge School Knightsfield School Daily Mile. Picture: Knightsbridge School

Knightsfield School, Stanborough and Monk’s Walk School staff and pupils are taking part in the Daily Mile every day – fifteen minutes of running at their own pace.

Together they have raised £375 for the East & North Herts NHS Trust and are hoping for more donations.

Knightsfield headteacher, Mrs Suzanne Thrower, said: “I am so proud that our community has found a way of helping the NHS at this time.

Stanborough and Monk’s Walk School Daily Mile. Picture: supplied Stanborough and Monk’s Walk School Daily Mile. Picture: supplied

“We are supporting a family at school whose mother is a nurse so we understand what a difficult time this is for many people and it feels wonderful that we are able to contribute.

“It has also been a fantastic opportunity to organise and participate in a collective initiative with other Welwyn schools and I thank them for playing their part too.

“It was truly important to me that our pupil had a purpose for being in school at this time, over and above his school work. Now he feels he is helping his mum’s work which is great!”

Donations can be made at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/welwynandhatfieldschools.