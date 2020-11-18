Have you seen missing man from Welwyn Garden City?

A 25-year-old man went missing from Welwyn Garden City this morning, and police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing him.

Joe Blackwell was last seen this morning in Cowper Road, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as having bleached blond hair with a grey/blue tint in it, and blue eyes. He wears glasses and has a lip piercing.

When he was last seen, Joe was wearing a green puffer jacket, light blue jeans with ripped knees and black trainers. He may also have a black hooded jacket with him.

If you have seen Joe since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 311 of today’s date.

If you believe you are with Joe now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.