Advanced search

Have you seen missing man from Welwyn Garden City?

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 18 November 2020

Joe Blackwell, 25, has gone missing from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Joe Blackwell, 25, has gone missing from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A 25-year-old man went missing from Welwyn Garden City this morning, and police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing him.

Joe Blackwell was last seen this morning in Cowper Road, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

You may also want to watch:

He is described as having bleached blond hair with a grey/blue tint in it, and blue eyes. He wears glasses and has a lip piercing.

When he was last seen, Joe was wearing a green puffer jacket, light blue jeans with ripped knees and black trainers. He may also have a black hooded jacket with him.

If you have seen Joe since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 311 of today’s date.

If you believe you are with Joe now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Have you seen missing man from Welwyn Garden City?

Joe Blackwell, 25, has gone missing from Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Could 13,277 homes be the last word on Welwyn Hatfield’s Local Plan after inspectors warning?

Councillors vote on amending the draft Local Plan in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: WHBC

Help the RSPCA rescue hundreds of neglected animals in Herts this Christmas

The RSPCA is launching its Christmas Rescue camapign to help protect animals in Hertfordshire. Picture: RSPCA

Free school meals to be rolled out in Herts over school holidays

Herts County Council has pledged to provide meal vouchers for children entitled to free school meals over holidays. Picture:Michael Penty

Knife and drugs incidents shooting up as Covid-19 frustrates county lines cops

Hertfordshire hospital trusts have seen drug-related A&E visits skyrocket since 2017, according to figures exclusively obtained by the Herts Ad. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto